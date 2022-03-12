EXCLUSIVE: 200 Migrants Released by Feds to NGO Shelter in Texas near Border

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Federal officials released approximately 200 migrants in less than an hour to a shelter in the Texas border community of Eagle Pass. The migrants observed by Breitbart Texas all appeared to be adult single males.

A bus operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection pulled up in front of the Mission Border Hope shelter on late this week to drop off a group of migrants. After a brief confrontation with shelter managers, Breitbart Texas filmed approximately 50 migrants being released by the federal agency into the border community.

A security guard informed Breitbart they would be bringing three more busloads within the next hour. Each bus can hold up to 52 migrants, the guard stated.

The released group of migrants consisted of single adult males. These migrants are being released into the community instead of being expelled to Mexico under the Title 42 coronavirus protection protocol put in place by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

At one point in the video, a reunion occurs as one of the migrants already in the fenced area of the shelter shouts out to what appears to be a friend coming off the bus. The pair “high-five” each other when the second man passes through the fence.

The shelter holds the migrants for a day or two and then either releases them into the community or transports them to San Antonio, Breitbart learned. The security guard said they are receiving and releasing hundreds per day.

Eagle Pass is located in the Del Rio Sector. In January, the latest numbers available, Del Rio became the busiest sector with the apprehension of nearly 31,000 migrants. The sector passed the Rio Grande Valley Sector to become the busiest sector for the first time in its history.

During a 12 hour period on Thursday, Breitbart witnessed the crossing and apprehension of nearly 100 migrants in a mile-long section of the border river in Eagle Pass. The Del Rio Sector is responsible for patrolling more than 200 miles of the Rio Grande which separates Texas and Mexico.