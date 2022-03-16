5-Year-Old Boy Found Unaccompanied in Large Group of Migrants at Border in Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents found an unaccompanied five-year-old boy at a Rio Grande crossing point near Eagle Pass, Texas. The child, traveling with a group of 83 migrants, had no parents with him or contact information for family members.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a photo of a five-year-old boy found this week by Eagle Pass Station agents. Owens reported the boy only carried a birth certificate.

Eagle Pass agents encountered a large group of 83 subjects. Among them, a 5-year-old child traveling alone. No parents, no point of contact, only a birth certificate… pic.twitter.com/i9IOc0chHA — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) March 16, 2022

The agents found the little boy with a group of 83 migrants near Eagle Pass, Owens stated. No parents accompanied the child and he did not have any contact information for family members on his person or clothing — an otherwise common practice.

Breitbart Texas visited the border in Eagle Pass last week and witnessed a steady stream of migrants crossing the Rio Grande from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, into Texas. Many of the groups had small children in the mix. Nearly 100 migrants crossed during the 12-hour visit to a mile-long section of the border.

A few days before this visit, a woman apprehended after crossing the border in this area reported that her four-year-old child was swept from her arms as she crossed the swiftly moving currents of the Rio Grande, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported. On the day of the Breitbart visit to the border, a river unit agent said they would likely discover the body that day.

Later in the day, agents did find the body of the missing child who drowned after being pulled away from his mother. The agents found the child’s body several miles from where the crossing took place.