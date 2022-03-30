Migrants Rush U.S. Port of Entry After Riot in Mexican Holding Facility

Dozens of migrants rioted inside a Mexican immigration facility and then made a run to Texas, leading some to cross an international bridge and others to the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande. The rush forced authorities to temporarily shut down the land port of entry.

The incident took place on Sunday in Piedras Negras, where migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela held inside the offices of Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) at International Bridge 2 rioted to escape the facility. The migrants broke windows and other items before leaving. Several dozen managed to leave and at least 28 ran across the border bridge. U.S. authorities closed the bridge to stop the rush.

The 28 have since been processed by U.S. authorities and returned to Mexico, authorities in Coahuila revealed. At least 10 are believed to have reached the Texas side of the Rio Grande.

Coahuila state authorities have been forced to increase enforcement actions in Piedras Negras and surrounding areas to control the rise in migrants looking to cross into Texas for asylum. The current crisis has led to numerous drownings in the border river.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.