WATCH: Group of 100+ Migrants Cross Border River into Texas

A Texas Department of Public Safety Air Division helicopter aircrew captured images of a large group of migrants using a rope to make their way across the Rio Grande from Mexico. The group consisted of more than 100 migrants crossing in the single event near Eagle Pass, Texas.

Video tweeted by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin shows the view from a Texas DPS helicopter as a group of more than 100 migrants made their way across the Rio Grande by using a rope to battle the swiftly moving currents. As the video continues, the size of the group becomes more apparent.

NEW: Video from a @TxDPS helicopter shows a huge group of more than 100 illegal immigrants using a rope to cross the Rio Grande into Eagle Pass, TX. You can see how large the group was at the end of the video.

Del Rio sector averaging up to 1,500 crossings *per day*.

Human Smugglers utilize large groups of migrants crossing the border at the same time as a strategy to tie up Border Patrol resources, Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens previously stated. Near the end of the video, multiple Border Patrol agents and vehicles are seen preparing to process and transport the migrant group.

Earlier this week, Chief Owens tweeted a photo of agents tied up near Eagle Pass with another large group of 187 migrants.

Del Rio Sector continues to see record numbers of large groups and illegal entries. A group of 187 subjects illegally crossed near Eagle Pass. This puts an enormous strain on manpower & resources that are already fully-engaged w/ record apprehensions. https://t.co/cpzYgF7t2z pic.twitter.com/MgkwZPlWOH — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) March 28, 2022

Over the past weekend alone, agents in this sector apprehended 2,526 migrants — including 71 unaccompanied children and 516 family units, Breitbart Texas reported. Chief Owens added that Del Rio Sector agents are averaging between 1,000 and 1.500 migrant apprehensions per day.

The record-setting pace of border crossings in this sector led Chief Owens to curtail many regular duties — including patrolling the border. Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark, a retired Border Patrol supervisor with 32 years of experience, reported. He observed agents were largely absent along the border during a recent check.

“A constant flow of migrants crossed the Rio Grande and searched for law enforcement authorities to surrender to this week,” Clark wrote. “In the busiest migrant crossing areas around the city, authorities were largely absent. The options available to the migrants were Texas Army National Guard soldiers positioned along the riverbank and near common crossing points.”

The Texas DPS helicopter aircrew patrols the border under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security mission.