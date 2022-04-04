Migrant Caravan Clashes with Mexican Cops After News of Title 42 End

Central American migrants and Mexican immigration officials clashed in several encounters as authorities try to keep a group of about 500 at the southern border of the country. The caravan is one of the first to make a push since news broke about the U.S. removing Title 42 Covid-19 migrant removal orders.

Over the weekend, a group of about 500 to 600 migrants from various Central American countries began to walk north from Tapachula, Chiapas, to reach the U.S. News outlets in Mexico recorded the tense moments.

Una caravana de al menos 600 indocumentados, en su mayoría venezolanos, nicaragüenses y hondureños, rompieron el cerco de seguridad que tenía la Guardia Nacional en el comunidad de Viva México en #Tapachula, #Chiapas.

#AbreLosOjos #ImagenNoticias con @franciscozea @ImagenZea pic.twitter.com/I6IbyZixWy — Imagen Televisión (@ImagenTVMex) April 4, 2022

In the videos, agents from Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) can be seen wearing riot gear as they try to keep the migrants from walking north. The encounter soon turns violent. Women and children can be seen trying to avoid authorities.

According to news outlets in Mexico, the chief complaint made by migrants is that officials are too slow in getting the travel documents, thus forcing them to spend months in Chiapas.

#Entérate ️Migrantes en Tapachula vandalizaron oficinas de migración, lanzaron piedras, objetos y palos a las oficinas, dejando inservibles dos portones pic.twitter.com/i8hBrgQORV — Meganoticias Zamora (@MeganoticiasZAM) March 19, 2022

Luisana Moreno is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.