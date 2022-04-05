VIDEO: ‘We Are About to Experience an Immigration Surge Like Never Before,” Says Texas Border Mayor

The mayor of one of the main Texas border cities is sounding the alarm about an imminent migrant surge tied to the sunsetting of Title 42 restrictions by the Biden Administration.

In a video statement, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos asks residents to call federal officials and ask them to fix the immigration problem and stop putting a “political party” over the “American people.”

“Immigration is a federal issue, a federal issue that has been dropped on our lap,” Villalobos said in a video statement. “And, even though it is not our responsibility, we will continue doing whatever is necessary to keep our residents safe.”

The mayor asked residents to call the Biden Administration and their representatives in Washington to demand immigration system fixes, ahead of what he warns will be unprecedented levels of irregular migration.

“Ask them to protect the sovereignty of our nation, our people, and our property,” he said. “Ask them to act not on behalf of a political party, but on behalf of our American people.”

The video statement by Villalobos comes at a time when the Biden Administration has announced an end to Title 42 removals, which allowed federal authorities to remove migrants for health reasons during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to federal officials, the end of Title 42 measures is expected to dramatically impact current immigration enforcement and draw more migrants and asylum seekers to the border.

“Here in the city of McAllen, we take no position as to whether the immigrants are authorized or not to enter our country,” Villalobos said. “We also take no position as to whether they are eligible for asylum. Our position is that we must stand for public safety. McAllen stands ready to act and protect.”

