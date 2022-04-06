Eight Small Migrant Children Found in Single Group near Border in Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents found a group of small migrant children abandoned by human smugglers along the Rio Grande border in West Texas. The agents found the children in a group of eight.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a photo of a group of eight migrant children found along the Rio Grande. Agents from the Del Rio Border Patrol Station found the eight small children by themselves after human smugglers left them on the Texas side of the border river.

Del Rio Sector continues to encounter unaccompanied children. But in groups?

On April 3, Del Rio Station agents encountered a group of 8 unaccompanied children.

These children are innocent & don’t deserve to be put in danger like this. pic.twitter.com/52WTA5YUrF — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) April 6, 2022

“These children are innocent & don’t deserve to be put in danger like this,” Chief Owens stated.

This apprehension follows other similar disturbing incidents where smugglers continue to abandon children along the Rio Grande in the Del Rio Sector.

Last week, Del Rio Sector agents found five unaccompanied migrant children along the Texas side of the Rio Grande, Breitbart Texas reported. One of the children, a six-year-old boy, suffered an injury while crossing the river by himself.

In March, agents found a five-year-old boy along the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, Breitbart Texas reported. Two weeks earlier, agents found an abandoned toddler wandering alone along the banks of the Rio Grande in 30-degree weather. The child only had a sweatshirt-hoodie to keep her warm.

The crossing of unaccompanied migrant children along the Texas border with Mexico is dangerous and can lead to the type of injuries noted above, or even death.

In mid-March, agents found the body of a four-year-old child who was ripped from his mother’s arms as she crossed the swiftly moving currents of the Rio Grande.