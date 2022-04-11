Migrants Surge to Typically Quiet Texas Border Sector

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 2,900 migrants in a single week. The apprehensions appear to show the migrant surge spreading into the fourth-busiest of the five Texas-based Border Patrol sectors.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl Landrum tweeted photos from the apprehension of more than 2,900 migrants during a single week. In addition, the agents stopped another 560 migrants from crossing the border illegally from Mexico.

This week, #USBP Laredo Sector agents apprehended over 2,900 undocumented individuals and deterred over 560 subjects from crossing the Rio Grande. Laredo Sector agents remain vigilant to protect our nation and our community from all threats. @USBPChief @CBPSouthTexas pic.twitter.com/nfA925VB5n — Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) April 9, 2022

During the month of February, the most recent statistics available from CBP, Laredo Sector agents apprehended 9,498 migrants. This was up nearly 12 percent from the year before.

The March Southwest Land Border Encounters report from CBP is expected to be out this week and, according to unofficial numbers obtained by Breitbart Texas, will reveal the apprehension of more than 200,000 migrants — a record for the Biden-era.

Border Patrol agents are now apprehending between 5,000 and 8,000 migrants per day along the southwest border. With the announcement of the end of the Title 42 coronavirus protection protocol in May, that number is expected to jump to as high as 18,000 migrants per day, according to a leaked document obtained and reviewed by Breitbart.

In response, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced plans to beef up the state’s Operation Lone Star border security operation and bus released migrants to Washington, D.C.

“Texans have a backbone and the will to secure our border,” Gov. Abbott stated in an April 6 press conference. “Two things that Joe Biden does not have.”

