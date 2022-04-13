Agents Rescue Drowning Migrant from Texas Border River

Laredo Sector Marine Unit agents rescued a drowning migrant struggling to cross the Rio Grande illegally from Mexico into Texas.

Marine Unit agents patrolling the Rio Grande on Sunday near Laredo, Texas, observed a migrant struggling as he attempted to illegally cross the border from Mexico. Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum tweeted photos showing the rescued migrant in the agents’ boat.

This week, #USBP Laredo Sector agents apprehended over 2,900 undocumented individuals and deterred over 560 subjects from crossing the Rio Grande. Laredo Sector agents remain vigilant to protect our nation and our community from all threats. @USBPChief @CBPSouthTexas pic.twitter.com/nfA925VB5n — Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) April 9, 2022

“Agents quickly deployed a buoy flotation device that he was able to grasp and allowed the agents to pull him aboard their vessel,” Landrum tweeted.

A few days earlier, Laredo Sector Marine Units patrolling Falcon Lake observed a man struggling after apparently falling out of a canoe. The agents pulled their boat alongside the struggling man and pulled him to safety, Chief Landrum tweeted.

#USBP Laredo Sector Marine Unit prevent potential tragedy yesterday when they rescued an individual who was under distress at Falcon Lake. Laredo Sector Marine Unit came upon a canoe and quickly aided the individual by pulling him out of the water.#HonorFirst #IamLaredoSector pic.twitter.com/Meey4RB5El — Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) April 8, 2022

Many are not as fortunate when they attempt to cross the Rio Grande.

On Tuesday, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported the drownings of six migrants in a two-day period near Eagle Pass, Texas. The drownings included four adult migrants, a 14-year-old girl, and an infant, Clark reported.