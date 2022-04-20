Man Deported 10 Times in Two Years Arrested Again in Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a pair of previously deported child sex offenders after they illegally re-entered Texas. One of the migrants had been deported 10 times over the past two years.

Del Rio Station Border Patrol agents arrested 42-year-old Humberto Alvarez-Peralta on April 13 after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas. A biometric background investigation revealed the Mexican national received a conviction in a Liberty, Texas, court in 1997 for sexual assault of a child, according to Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

Officials report the immigration history for Alvarez-Peralta includes 10 deportations during the past two years. The most recent occurred just last month.

The following day, Comstock Station agents arrested a Mexican national, 63-year-old Hipolito Hernandez-Acosta after he illegally entered the U.S. A records check discovered a conviction in Georgia in 1995 for statutory rape, officials stated.

Court and immigration records for Hernandez-Acosta reveal a lengthy criminal history and a record of three deportations — the last in March 2022.

Breitbart Texas regularly reports on the arrest of migrants with criminal histories for sexual crimes against children in cities across the nation.

Del Rio Sector agents reported the arrest of five other sexual predators in a single week. Those included the arrest of a Mexican national who attempted to hide in a group of 15 migrants who illegally crossed the border on April 5. The man identified by CBP officials as Honorio Santa Maria-Vasquez has a 2009 conviction from a court in Indiana for sexual misconduct with a minor.

“Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2022, Oct. 1, through February 28, Del Rio Sector has arrested 19 convicted sex offenders,” Del Rio Sector officials stated. “As convicted felons with prior removals, both subjects face a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry After Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.”