38 Overheated Migrants Found in Tractor-Trailer near Border in West Texas

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents may have saved the lives of 48 migrants locked inside a tractor-trailer near Sierra Blanca, Texas, on Saturday. Agents found the migrants during an inspection at the Interstate 10 immigration checkpoint.

Sierra Blanca Station Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate 10 interior immigration checkpoint on April 23 observed a tractor-trailer rig approaching for inspection. During the initial interview, agents observed the driver appeared to be nervous and in a hurry to clear the checkpoint, according to information obtained from Big Bend Sector Border Patrol officials.

Becoming suspicious, the agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station. A Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drug or human cargo while searching around the outside of the trailer.

The agents opened the locked trailer and found 48 migrants inside with limited air circulation and no means of escape in case of a crash or abandonment by human smugglers. The agents report the migrants were sweating profusely and appeared to be overheated.

The agents got the migrants out of the trailer and transported them to the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol station for their initial medial evaluation and screening.

“The fight against human smuggling is ongoing,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin said in a written statement. “Organized human smugglers are putting innocent lives at risk, the thoroughness of our agents, and our K-9 partners, brought an end to this dangerous scheme.”

Officials did not disclose the age, gender, or nationality of the apprehended migrants. They also did not report if any needed additional medical attention.

Agents turned the case over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation into the human smuggling attempt.