$100K Cash Found Taped to Woman at Texas Border Crossing to Mexico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a load of cash being smuggled from Texas into Mexico. The officers seized more than $100,000 in U.S. $100 bills and other currency taped to a woman’s body.

CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge in South Texas on April 24 observed a blue Ford SUV approaching to leave the United States and enter Mexico. Officials identified the vehicle as a taxi carrying a 26-year-old U.S. citizen female out of the country, according to information provided by CBP officials.

#CBP officers seize $114K in unreported currency while conducting outbound examinations at Hidalgo International Bridge. One arrest. Read more here: https://t.co/imcjabsKu0 pic.twitter.com/maLiQ3GH13 — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) April 26, 2022

The officers referred the taxi driver to a secondary inspection area where officers found 12 bundles of cash taped to the woman’s body. Officials report the woman allegedly attempted to carry $114,294 of undeclared U.S. currency on her person.

Officers seized the cash and arrested the woman. Both were transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and possible filing of criminal charges related to attempting to smuggle cash out of the country.

“CBP officers conduct outbound enforcement operations to protect against unreported exportations of bulk U.S. currency, which often can be proceeds from alleged illicit activity, or currency that funds transnational criminal organizations,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, said in a written statement.

CBP officials added:

Individuals are permitted to carry any amount of currency or monetary instruments into or out of the U.S., however, if the quantity is more than $10,000, they will need to report it to CBP. “Money” means monetary instruments and includes U.S. or foreign coins currently in circulation, currency, travelers’ checks in any form, money orders, and negotiable instruments or investment securities in bearer form. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest.