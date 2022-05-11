86 Mostly Cuban Migrants Apprehended in AZ Desert near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents encountered a group of 68 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the Arizona desert. The migrants mostly came to the U.S. from Cuba.

Lukeville Station Border Patrol agents came upon a group of 68 migrants along the border fence west of Lukeville, Arizona, according to a tweet from Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin. The agents identified the group to mostly be citizens of Cuba.

Sixty-eight migrants were encountered by Ajo Station agents west of Lukeville, AZ. Most were adults and family units from #Cuba. Several agents responded to assist with transport and processing. pic.twitter.com/iI3yPDcKa2 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 11, 2022

Modlin reported the group consisted mostly of single adults and family unit migrants. Multiple Border Patrol agents and resources became tied up in order to transport, care for, and process the group of migrants.

Human smugglers utilized these types of groups in order to prevent Border Patrol agents from being able to patrol other areas of the border. Agents repeatedly told Breitbart this tactic enables the smugglers to move drugs or other high-value migrants across the border.

Another example of this took place on Wednesday in the Del Rio Sector where agents apprehended more than 150 migrants who illegally crossed the border near Eagle Pass, Texas. The group appeared to mostly be single adults, according to video tweeted by independent journalist Ali Bradley.

TX: My source tells me she just counted 154 migrants right now at this location in Eagle Pass. pic.twitter.com/xnEQKNx9vf — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) May 11, 2022