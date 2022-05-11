Migrant Convicted of Rape in New York Caught Crossing AZ Border

Border Patrol Agents in Naco, Arizona, arrested a migrant previously convicted of sex offenses on Tuesday. Erik Contreras-Diaz, a Guatemalan citizen, was caught by the agents shortly after he illegally re-entered the country. Agents soon discovered Contreras was a registered sex offender from an attempted 1st degree rape in New York in 2016.

Contreras-Diaz, who was illegally present in Mount Kisco, New York, was arrested in 2016 and accused of felony rape, sexual abuse, and robbery. According to a news report in the Hudson Valley Post, NY State Police were sent to investigate a reported sex offense on July 27, 2016. After an initial investigation, police say a then 26-year-old Erik Contreras-Diaz brought a woman to a motel and made unwanted sexual contact with her.

According to the victim, on numerous occasions, she attempted to contact police for assistance but was thwarted by Contreras-Diaz.

The victim was ultimately able to exit the motel room and after a brief struggle and summoned police.

Contreras-Diaz was subsequently convicted and sentenced to 42 months in prison. He now faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted of illegally re-entering the country after his removal.

Contreras-Diaz was one of two previously convicted sex offenders arrested by agents in Naco, Arizona, within a span of 10 hours on Tuesday. Sergio Fernandez-Barvosa, a Mexican national, was also arrested after being found to have been convicted of attempted child molestation in Arizona. He was sentenced to prison for five years.

Although most migrants apprehended by the Border Patrol have no previous criminal records, the sheer volume of apprehensions is creating an equal rise in those that do have convictions for serious criminal offenses who are illegally re-entering.

In the Tucson Border Patrol Sector alone, agents have arrested four additional migrants with serious criminal records for offenses committed in the United States in the first 10 days of May.

On May 1, agents in Nogales arrested Sigifredo Delgadillo-Ramirez, a Mexican citizen, who was convicted of three counts of attempted 1st degree murder in California in 1992.

On May 3, agents in Douglas arrested Felix Armenta, also a Mexican national, and found he had been convicted of felony attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse in 2008 in Illinois.

On May 5, agents near Ajo arrested Rene Martinez-Monge, a citizen of El Salvador. During their initial investigation, agents discovered a previous conviction for felony attempted murder in Los Angeles, California.

On May 7, agents in Douglas apprehended Armando Contreras-Lopez, who had crossed with a large group of migrants. It was discovered the Mexican national is a registered sex offender for endangering the welfare of a child in New Jersey.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.