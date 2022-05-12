900 Pounds of Meth Seized at Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to a border crossing in Laredo, Texas, seized more than 900 pounds of methamphetamine. The officers found the $18 million worth of drugs in a tractor-trailer attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico.

CBP officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge in Laredo on May 6 observed a 2013 International trailer carrying a load of stainless steel scrap metal approach for entry inspection into the United States, according to information obtained from CBP officials in Laredo. An officer identified the driver as a 33-year-old male from Mexico. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection area.

During the secondary inspection, a CBP K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drugs in the load of scrap steel. A non-intrusive inspection scan of the load revealed containers hidden in the load.

A physical inspection of the trailer led to discovering 25 buckets containing 913 pounds of methamphetamine, officials stated. The street value of the load of drugs is estimated to be approximately $18,253,206.

“Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country,” Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry, said in a written statement. “Large-scale seizures, such as this one, provide an excellent example of border security management and how it helps prevent illicit contraband from reaching our communities.”