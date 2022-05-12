WATCH: Hundreds of Migrants Cross Border into Overwhelmed Texas Border Sector

Hundreds of migrants continue crossing the border into an overwhelmed Texas border sector near Eagle Pass, Texas. At one crossing, only two Border Patrol agents were on hand to process more than 100 migrants.

A group of well over 100 migrants streamed across the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas. A Fox News crew captured the video of the migrants walking up to a gate in the Texas border fencing.

BREAKING: Another massive single group of 100+ are crossing illegally into Eagle Pass, TX right now. There are only 2 overwhelmed Border Patrol agents here at the moment with TX National Guard. I asked group where they’re from? Cuba, Venezuela, & Colombia. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/qw3PmWPdIM — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 12, 2022

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported there were only two Border Patrol agents on had when the group crossed. Texas National Guard soldiers deployed under Operation Lone Star stood by to assist. Melugin said the group identified themselves as citizens of Colombia, Cuba, and Venezuela.

There are still more coming. These massive groups are a huge drain on Border Patrol resources. Multiple agents will have to come process. That will leave other parts of the border unpatrolled, and that is where the cartel will push drugs & criminals through. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/LBI5a8QUGQ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 12, 2022

Melugin called the group, “One of the biggest single groups I’ve ever seen during my border trips to Eagle Pass.”

One of the biggest single groups I’ve ever seen during my border trips to Eagle Pass. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/LnqYviDu7f — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 12, 2022

About an hour later, the Fox News reporter tweeted a video of a woman carrying a small girl. She said smugglers in Mexico handed her the unknown toddler and directed her to bring the little girl across.

Here is video of the girl being carried by the woman after she was handed to her by smugglers who instructed her to bring the girl across. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/CrEZNIcFXF — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 12, 2022

The two-year-old girl carried a note with instructions to contact her mother in Dallas, Texas. Melugin said the mother acted nonchalantly and said she expects the U.S. government to bring her daughter to her.

This 2 y/o girl was abandoned by smugglers who gave her to a woman in a big group crossing in here in Eagle Pass. She had a paper with her mom’s contact info in Dallas. The property owner called the mom. She was very nonchalant & expects the US gov to get her daughter to her. pic.twitter.com/WKWIFpDHfq — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 12, 2022

This was one of many groups witnessed crossing the border in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday evening, Melugin tweeted another video showing a group of more than 110 migrants who crossed illegally. Another 150 crossed in the same area earlier in the day, he stated.

Back on the ground in Eagle Pass, TX. This large group of 110+ just crossed illegally here this evening. Another group of 150+ crossed illegally in the exact same spot earlier today. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/JzXEZgg7DH — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 11, 2022

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 41,000 migrants during the month of April, according to unofficial statistics obtained by Breitbart Texas. Official numbers are due to be released in the next few days.