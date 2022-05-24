WATCH: Migrants in Camo Flee Texas Helicopter Crew in Remote West Texas Border Sector

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter aircrew operating in the remote West Texas Big Bend Sector captured video of a group of migrants attempting to flee on foot. The group of 32 migrants can be seen wearing camouflage to avoid detection and apprehension.

Fox News journalist Bill Melugin tweeted a Texas DPS video showing a group of 32 migrants fleeing into the West Texas desert region. All of the migrants wore camouflage as is typical for migrants in this sector.

NEW: A group of 32 illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage flees from a @TxDPS helicopter in the remote Big Bend sector, which we just visited last week. People who cross illegally in this desolate area do not want to be caught and are not surrendering themselves. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8yHiaREHXF — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 23, 2022

Parts of the video shows how quickly the migrants wearing camouflage and blend into the local terrain making it difficult for ground-based Border Patrol agents to detect their presence.

Melugin later tweeted a photo showing the 32 migrants in custody by a Border Patrol vehicle while the DPS helicopter aircrew maintains overhead surveillance.

All 32 of the illegal immigrants were eventually apprehended by @TxDPS and US Border Patrol. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/zLUhD1ZlPh — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 23, 2022

Texas DPS officials in West Texas tweeted another video showing another group of migrants first detected by a DPS helicopter aircrew. The aircrew guided Border Patrol agents into the area south of Van Horn, Texas, to make the apprehension. One of the migrants had to be carried out to an awaiting helicopter to fly them to an area hospital for medical distress, DPS officials stated.

CULBERSON- DPS Air located 10 more illegal immigrants south of Van Horn this evening. One of the migrants had to be carried and taken via helicopter due to being in medical distress. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/rC20y1dZGU — TxDPS – West Texas Region (@TxDPSWest) May 20, 2022

Texas Governor Greg Abbott committed DPS and National Guard assets and personnel to the border security mission under Operation Lone Star.