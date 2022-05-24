WATCH: Migrants in Camo Flee Texas Helicopter Crew in Remote West Texas Border Sector

A Texas DPS helicopter crew guides Border Patrol agents in the Big Bend Sector to a group of 32 camo-wearing migrants. (Texas Department of Public Safety)
A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter aircrew operating in the remote West Texas Big Bend Sector captured video of a group of migrants attempting to flee on foot. The group of 32 migrants can be seen wearing camouflage to avoid detection and apprehension.

Fox News journalist Bill Melugin tweeted a Texas DPS video showing a group of 32 migrants fleeing into the West Texas desert region. All of the migrants wore camouflage as is typical for migrants in this sector.

Parts of the video shows how quickly the migrants wearing camouflage and blend into the local terrain making it difficult for ground-based Border Patrol agents to detect their presence.

Melugin later tweeted a photo showing the 32 migrants in custody by a Border Patrol vehicle while the DPS helicopter aircrew maintains overhead surveillance.

Texas DPS officials in West Texas tweeted another video showing another group of migrants first detected by a DPS helicopter aircrew. The aircrew guided Border Patrol agents into the area south of Van Horn, Texas, to make the apprehension. One of the migrants had to be carried out to an awaiting helicopter to fly them to an area hospital for medical distress, DPS officials stated.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott committed DPS and National Guard assets and personnel to the border security mission under Operation Lone Star.

