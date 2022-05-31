Texas Cops Find Baby’s Body Buried in Backyard of House

Police in Lubbock, Texas, found the body of an infant buried in the backyard during a sexual assault investigation.

Monday morning, Lubbock police officers received an allegation regarding an ongoing sexual assault of a child for approximately five years, according to EverythingLubbock.com. Officers began looking into the case and learned about a baby being buried in the backyard of a residence.

Metro Unit investigators took over the case and began working with the Forensic Investigations Unit. Investigators searched the property and found the location of suspected human remains, the local news outlet stated.

Police found the remains at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning and obtained a warrant for the arrest of a subject for aggravated sexual assault of a minor, KCBD NBC11 reported. Police began a manhunt for the suspect which ended when the Lubbock Police Department received a 911 call for an EMS response to a home on the opposite side of town from the original investigation.

When officials arrived, they found the suspect dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect’s name is not yet being released by police investigators. The investigation into the sexual assault and death of the suspect continues.

