Large Migrant Groups Continue to Tie Up West Texas Border Patrol Resources

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents encountered three large groups of migrants who illegally crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas during a 40-hour period. The large groups continue to tie up Border Patrol resources as they have to assess, transport and care for the migrants.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted photos of two large migrant groups apprehended during a 40-hour period this week. Two of the three groups encountered contained more than 200 migrants each.

In less than 40 hours, agents of the Del Rio Sector encountered 3 large groups of migrants.

2 of the groups had over 200 migrants.

DYK: The Del Rio Sector accounts for almost 50% of all large group apprehensions on the southern border. pic.twitter.com/p3CWEx4jc4 — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) June 2, 2022

Owens said the Del Rio Sector currently accounts for 50 percent of all large-group apprehensions in the nine southwest border sectors. Border Patrol defines a large group as 100 or more migrants apprehended in a single crossing.

During the first seven months of Fiscal Year 2022, which began on October 1, 2021, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 236,000 migrants. This made Del Rio the second-busiest sector following closely behind the Rio Grande Valley Sector’s 287,000 apprehensions. In April alone, the last month official results are available, Del Rio agents apprehended nearly 41,00 migrants.

Official reports from CBP reveal that Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 422,000 migrants in March and April — directly contradicting the commissioner’s assessment of the border not being open. This month’s estimate of more than 200,000 brings that total to approximately 625,000 during the last three months.

Del Rio agents apprehended nearly 4,000 migrants during the recent Memorial Day weekend. In addition, another 1,600 migrants got away without being apprehended, Breitbart Texas reported.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.