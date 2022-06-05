Multiple Migrants Rescued in Desert Regions Along Southwest Border

Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors rescued several migrants in desert regions along the southwest border with Mexico.

El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino tweeted a photo of a migrant woman rescued by BORSTAR agents working in the Jacumba Wilderness region in Southern California.

⛑#BORSTAR agents rescued a migrant in distress in the Jacumba Wilderness region early Friday morning. Since October 2021, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have #rescued 179 individuals! Phenomenal work by the #USBP agents that guard our #border 24/7/365! pic.twitter.com/Ljccpj2K9V — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) June 4, 2022

Further east, Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos from a rescue of an injured migrant. Tucson Station agents found the Guatemalan migrant in the Baboquivari Mountains. The agents teamed up with an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter crew to carry out the rescue operation.

A Tucson Station agent located an injured 911 caller in the Baboquivari Mts. BORSTAR agents responded and provided care until @Arizona_DPS could extract the Guatemalan citizen to safety. Another life saved thanks to exceptional collaboration. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/II9TGP1j3W — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) June 4, 2022

El Paso Sector agents received a 911 call regarding a father and daughter who became severely dehydrated in the New Mexico desert, according to a tweet from El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. The agents treated the father and daughter and moved them to safety.

RESCUE! Kudos to #SantaTeresa #EMT agents who responded to a distress 911 call. Agents located & rescued two severely dehydrated migrants, father & daughter, in #NewMexico desert. Both were medically evaluated and stabilized. Over 330 people have been rescued in FY22! #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/05SOT5MGbl — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) June 3, 2022

In total, agents in three sectors rescued four people from life-threatening circumstances in desert regions along the border with Mexico.