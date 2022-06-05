Multiple Migrants Rescued in Desert Regions Along Southwest Border

Agents rescue a dehydrated migrant in the mountains of southern Arizona. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors rescued several migrants in desert regions along the southwest border with Mexico.

El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino tweeted a photo of a migrant woman rescued by BORSTAR agents working in the Jacumba Wilderness region in Southern California.

Further east, Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos from a rescue of an injured migrant. Tucson Station agents found the Guatemalan migrant in the Baboquivari Mountains. The agents teamed up with an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter crew to carry out the rescue operation.

El Paso Sector agents received a 911 call regarding a father and daughter who became severely dehydrated in the New Mexico desert, according to a tweet from El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. The agents treated the father and daughter and moved them to safety.

In total, agents in three sectors rescued four people from life-threatening circumstances in desert regions along the border with Mexico.

