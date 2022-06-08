Texas DPS Aircrew Rescues 2 Migrants Abandoned in West Texas Border Desert

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter aircrew assisted in the rescue of a migrant man and woman who had been abandoned in the Big Bend region desert near Sierra Blanca. The aircrew responded to the area after hearing radio traffic regarding the lost migrants.

The Texas DPS aircrew joined in the search for a pair of migrants on Sunday, according to a tweet from Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. A male migrant on the ground caught the aircrew’s attention by waving a white shirt in the air. The crew observed a female migrant laying in a shaded area along a dry creek bed.

Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety Air intercepted radio traffic of a subject in distress near Sierra Blanca. Aircrew responded to the area and located a male waving a shirt in the air and observed a female laying in a creek in a shaded area. pic.twitter.com/qcO259HqI8 — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) June 7, 2022

McGoffin reported the aircrew landed and provided water to the two migrants suspected of having illegally crossed the border from Mexico. The migrants told the helicopter aircrew they had been without food or water for two days.

The agents transported the migrants to a helipad at the Border Patrol’s Sierra Blanca Station. Agents took custody of the two migrants.

The helicopter crew is operating under Operation Lone Star.