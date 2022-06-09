Migrant Woman Rescued from Top of Border Wall in Arizona

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant woman who became stranded atop a border wall gate. The migrant woman became trapped after attempting to illegally climb over the wall.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem tweeted a photo showing a Border Patrol agent preparing to retrieve a woman trapped on a ledge of an 18-foot tall border wall gate on June 7.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station rescued a migrant who was stuck on top of an 18-foot-tall gate along the border wall Tuesday morning after she attempted to climb over. Agents used a lift to lower her to safety. #YumaSector #FirstResponders pic.twitter.com/xjx9u1E7gT — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) June 8, 2022

The agents successfully removed the woman from the wall and lowered her to safety where they took her into custody for illegally entering the United States. Officials did not identify the nationality of the migrant woman or if she was traveling with anyone else.

A few days earlier, a migrant woman sustained a severe ankle injury after being dropped from the top of a 30-foot border wall in the El Centro Sector, Breitbart Texas reported.

#USBP agents responded to a mother and her son after the mother fell from the US/Mexico #border wall. Agents provided immediate #medical attention to the mother’s severely injured ankle. Agents work tirelessly to combat smugglers’ complete disregard of life. #Truchacoyote pic.twitter.com/2swRIoh5MY — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) June 6, 2022

The smugglers also used a rope to drop the woman’s son from the wall, putting him in danger as well.