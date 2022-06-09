Migrant Woman Rescued from Top of Border Wall in Arizona

Border Patrol agents rescue a migrant woman from a border wall gate. (U.S. Border Patrol/Yuma Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Yuma Sector
Bob Price

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant woman who became stranded atop a border wall gate. The migrant woman became trapped after attempting to illegally climb over the wall.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem tweeted a photo showing a Border Patrol agent preparing to retrieve a woman trapped on a ledge of an 18-foot tall border wall gate on June 7.

The agents successfully removed the woman from the wall and lowered her to safety where they took her into custody for illegally entering the United States. Officials did not identify the nationality of the migrant woman or if she was traveling with anyone else.

A few days earlier, a migrant woman sustained a severe ankle injury after being dropped from the top of a 30-foot border wall in the El Centro Sector, Breitbart Texas reported.

The smugglers also used a rope to drop the woman’s son from the wall, putting him in danger as well.

