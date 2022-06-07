WATCH: Smugglers Drop Migrant from California Border Wall

Border security surveillance systems captured video of a human smuggler dropping a migrant woman from the top of a 30-foot wall in California. El Centro Sector agents responded and treated the woman for a severe ankle injury.

El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino tweeted a video captured by border security surveillance cameras. The video shows several migrants and human smugglers atop the 30-foot border wall. As one of the smugglers begins to lower a woman from the top of the wall, she suddenly plunges to the ground.

#USBP agents responded to a mother and her son after the mother fell from the US/Mexico #border wall. Agents provided immediate #medical attention to the mother’s severely injured ankle. Agents work tirelessly to combat smugglers’ complete disregard of life. #Truchacoyote pic.twitter.com/2swRIoh5MY — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) June 6, 2022

The smugglers then use a rope to drop the woman’s son from the wall, putting him in danger as well.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents responded to the area and found the woman and her son on the ground at the base of the wall. The agents examined her and provided emergency medical care for her severely injured ankle.

“Agents work tirelessly to combat smugglers’ complete disregard of life,” Chief Bovino stated.

Late last week, the chief tweeted a photo of another migrant woman rescued by Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents. The woman became dehydrated after becoming lost in the Jacumba Wilderness region, the chief reported.

⛑#BORSTAR agents rescued a migrant in distress in the Jacumba Wilderness region early Friday morning. Since October 2021, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have #rescued 179 individuals! Phenomenal work by the #USBP agents that guard our #border 24/7/365! pic.twitter.com/Ljccpj2K9V — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) June 4, 2022

During Fiscal Year 22, which began on October 1, 2021, El Centro Sector agents rescued nearly 180 migrants.