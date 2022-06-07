WATCH: Smugglers Drop Migrant from California Border Wall

U.S. Border Patrol/El Centro Sector
Bob Price

Border security surveillance systems captured video of a human smuggler dropping a migrant woman from the top of a 30-foot wall in California. El Centro Sector agents responded and treated the woman for a severe ankle injury.

El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino tweeted a video captured by border security surveillance cameras. The video shows several migrants and human smugglers atop the 30-foot border wall. As one of the smugglers begins to lower a woman from the top of the wall, she suddenly plunges to the ground.

The smugglers then use a rope to drop the woman’s son from the wall, putting him in danger as well.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents responded to the area and found the woman and her son on the ground at the base of the wall. The agents examined her and provided emergency medical care for her severely injured ankle.

“Agents work tirelessly to combat smugglers’ complete disregard of life,” Chief Bovino stated.

Late last week, the chief tweeted a photo of another migrant woman rescued by Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents. The woman became dehydrated after becoming lost in the Jacumba Wilderness region, the chief reported.

During Fiscal Year 22, which began on October 1, 2021, El Centro Sector agents rescued nearly 180 migrants.

