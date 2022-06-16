EXCLUSIVE: 1900 Migrants Apprehended in One Day in Single Texas Border Sector

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 1,600 migrants in a 14-hour period on Wednesday, according to Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens. By the end of the day, that number climbed to nearly 1,900 migrants.

Chief Owens tweeted a video report indicating agents in three Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Stations apprehended more than 1,600 migrants by 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

In what Chief Owens called a “very busy day” for the Del Rio Sector, “Early this morning, the Bracketteville Station, the Eagle Pass South Station, and the Eagle Pass North Station apprehended four large groups totaling almost 800 people in custody.”

“As of two o’clock,” the chief added, “with almost 10 hours left to go in the day we are already at almost 1,600 apprehensions. That is a very busy day in and of itself and we still have ten hours to go.”

By the end of the day, the agents in the Del Rio Sector apprehended nearly 300 more migrants bringing the total to just under 1,900 apprehensions, according to a source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to the May Southwest Land Border Encounters report released Wednesday night, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 44,388 migrants in May — an increase of nearly 60 percent over the previous May. This brought the Fiscal Year 22 total to 280,622 — an increase of 137 percent over the same period in FY21.

This makes the Del Rio Sector the second busiest in the nation behind the Rio Grande Valley Sectors’ 333,224 migrant apprehensions.

The May apprehensions for the Del Rio Sector included 33,689 single adults (up 68 percent), 9,688 family units (up 38 percent), and 1,031 unaccompanied alien children (up by nearly 11 percent).