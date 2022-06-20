Overwhelmed AZ Border Sector Has One Agent to Process Hundreds of Migrants

Video journalist Jorge Ventura shows the overwhelming number of migrants streaming across the border in the Yuma Sector on Father’s Day. At one point, only a single Border Patrol agent was available to process hundreds of migrants from nations around the globe.

Daily Caller field reporter Jorge Ventura tweeted a series of videos showing the massive spike in illegal border crossings in the Arizona-based Yuma Sector. He reported that only one Border Patrol agent was available to process the hundreds of migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the United States.

With so many migrants crossing illegally at once in Yuma, only 1 border patrol agent was available here to begin the processing of hundreds of migrants. The reality on the ground here in Yuma with no sign of slowing down @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/cVdVocmLFF — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 20, 2022

Ventura noted that while many of the migrants came from countries around the globe including Russia and Georgia, the majority were from Cuba.

OVERNIGHT : Hundreds of migrants cross illegally into Yuma in the middle of the night from Cuba, Peru , Venezuela , Nicaragua , Colombia , Georgia , Russia and more. I noticed many single males from India without families crossing as well. Stay tuned for updates @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/DDhUWIFdD2 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 20, 2022

When the migrant surge began at around 2 a.m., Ventura said no agents were available to take the group into custody. The group appeared to wait patiently for Border Patrol.

2 am update from Yuma – Groups of migrants are starting to cross illegally into Yuma as human smugglers are dropping them off at the crossing point in Los Algodones. Border patrol agents are stretched thin and don’t have anyone at the moment to apprehend this group pic.twitter.com/RiM4RylBzq — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 20, 2022

Breitbart Texas observed a similar incident on Father’s Day when a group of more than 400 crossed the border from Coahuila, Mexico, into Normandy, Texas. Only a single Border Patrol agent was available to process the large group.

Breitbart observed the group being detained by soldiers with the Texas National Guard and a local sheriff’s deputy while a single Border Patrol agent began separating the migrants by nationality. Photos show only a single bus available to begin transportation.

On Friday and Saturday, agents apprehended at least eight groups of migrants totaling nearly 1,800, Breitbart Texas reported. The Del Rio Sector accounts for nearly 50 percent of large migrant group apprehensions, Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens stated.