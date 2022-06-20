Overwhelmed AZ Border Sector Has One Agent to Process Hundreds of Migrants

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Bob Price

Video journalist Jorge Ventura shows the overwhelming number of migrants streaming across the border in the Yuma Sector on Father’s Day. At one point, only a single Border Patrol agent was available to process hundreds of migrants from nations around the globe.

Daily Caller field reporter Jorge Ventura tweeted a series of videos showing the massive spike in illegal border crossings in the Arizona-based Yuma Sector. He reported that only one Border Patrol agent was available to process the hundreds of migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the United States.

Ventura noted that while many of the migrants came from countries around the globe including Russia and Georgia, the majority were from Cuba.

When the migrant surge began at around 2 a.m., Ventura said no agents were available to take the group into custody. The group appeared to wait patiently for Border Patrol.

Breitbart Texas observed a similar incident on Father’s Day when a group of more than 400 crossed the border from Coahuila, Mexico, into Normandy, Texas. Only a single Border Patrol agent was available to process the large group.

Breitbart observed the group being detained by soldiers with the Texas National Guard and a local sheriff’s deputy while a single Border Patrol agent began separating the migrants by nationality. Photos show only a single bus available to begin transportation.

On Friday and Saturday, agents apprehended at least eight groups of migrants totaling nearly 1,800, Breitbart Texas reported. The Del Rio Sector accounts for nearly 50 percent of large migrant group apprehensions, Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens stated.

