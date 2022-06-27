42 Migrants Found Dead in Abandoned Trailer in Texas, 18 Taken to Hospital

Police near San Antonio report that 42 migrants are dead and at least 18 others were transported to local hospitals after being locked inside a tractor-trailer. Officials found the tractor-trailer on the southwest side of San Antonio on a back road near Interstate 35.

A senior law enforcement source on the scene told Breitbart Texas that 42 migrants were declared dead on the scene and at least 18 others were taken to area hospitals. A source on the scene says they have a person of interest in custody. That person was also reportedly transported to an area hospital.

Due to the circumstances, ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents were called in and are taking charge of the investigation.

The law enforcement source told Breitbart the person of interest may have attempted to blend in with the migrants and was transported to a hospital.

At this time, it is not known how law enforcement found the trailer containing the dead migrants. Information about the deceased and injured migrants is also not available.

Breitbart Texas reached out to HSI officials for additional information. A response was not available at press time. Officials did say they would be sending a statement shortly. This article will be updated at that time.