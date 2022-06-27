Agents Rescue Migrant with Severe Leg Injury near Border in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant with a severe leg injury in southeastern Arizona. This is one of a record number of migrant rescues carried out by Border Patrol agents along the entire southwest border with Mexico.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a short video showing Border Patrol agents from the Brian A. Terry Station loading an injured migrant into an air-rescue helicopter. The chief identified the migrant as a Mexican national.

Brian A. Terry Station agents responded to a 911 call and located a Mexican citizen with a severe leg injury.#USBP agents frequently conduct lifesaving efforts. Since Oct. 2021, #SouthwestBorder agents have performed over 14k rescues. #CBP statistics: https://t.co/KYZ14mi26E pic.twitter.com/OEKFndITw8 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) June 26, 2022

Border Patrol agents have already set a record this year for migrant rescues, according to a CBP report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. From the beginning of the current fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2021, through the end of May, Border Patrol agents rescued 14,278 migrants. With four months to go in Fiscal Year 22, migrant rescues have already exceed those of the entire FY21’s record-setting 12,833 rescues — an 11 percent increase so far.

The FY21 rescues exceeded the combined total of FY19 and 20 where agents rescued 9,991 migrants.

With the hottest and most dangerous months of the year approaching, Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a video in Spanish warning migrants of the danger they face in their journey to illegally enter the United States.

pic.twitter.com/zb0n4kQrgm — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) June 25, 2022

Border Patrol Agent Octavio Estrada told migrants thinking of coming on this dangerous journey, “Attempting to illegally enter the United States is not safe. Those that attempt to illegally enter put their lives in the hands of ruthless smugglers and face many other dangers.”

“The first obstacle they face is the dangerous waters of the Rio Grande,” Agent Estrada explained. “It looks calm, but the internal currents are treacherous, full of swirls and unevenness.”

He added that the intense heat in the state of Texas (and all along the southeast U.S.-Mexico Border) “is a factor most people ignore or are not prepared to face with temperatures above 100 degrees.”

Agent Estrada also explained that the increased number of illegal border crossings impact the response time for rescue calls as agents are tied up processing large migrant group crossings at the border. “People may wait hours in dangerous heat before they can be safely transported to a processing facility which may already be at capacity.”

“Think about it, is it really worth risking your life or the life of your family?” Estrada asked.