Embattled Uvalde School Police Chief Resigns from City Council After Shooting

Uvalde school district Police Chief Pete Arredondo resigned from his newly elected seat on the City Council. The chief is blamed by Texas Department of Public Safety officials for delays in responding to the Robb Elementary School Shooting on May 24.

Just weeks before the school shooting that left 21 people dead, voters in Uvalde elected Arredondo to a seat on the City Council, the Uvalde Leader-News reported. In the days that followed the shooting, officials delayed the swearing-in ceremony.

“After much consideration, I regret to inform those who voted for me that I have decided to step down as a member of the city council for District 3,” Arredondo said in a written statement. “The mayor, the city council, and the city staff must continue to move forward without distractions. I feel this is the best decision for Uvalde.”

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District placed Arredondo on administrative leave on June 22, the local newspaper reported. At $90,750 per year in salary, the chief is the highest paid law enforcement official in Uvalde County.

“As we continue to grieve over the tragedy that occurred on May 24th, we pray for the families involved and our community,” the chief added in his statement. “Uvalde has a rich history of loving and supporting thy neighbor and we must continue to do so. In speaking with other communities that have had similar tragedies, the guidance has been the same… continue to support the families, continue to support our community, and definitely, to keep our faith.”

“As I think about my life, from growing up as a child and to adulthood, Uvalde has held an attraction that is very unique,” Arredondo concluded. “At the center of that attraction, is our community members. Together, we will keep Uvalde strong. Uvalde strong, Uvalde home.”