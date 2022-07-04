Two Armed Human Smugglers Arrested near Border in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two armed human smugglers as they attempted to move migrants into the U.S. interior from southern Arizona. The arrests occurred in two separate attempts.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos showing an armed human smuggler being stopped by an Ajo Station agent. The agent recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

Armed U.S. citizen arrested for #HumanSmuggling with a small child in the car. Ajo Station agents stopped the vehicle on SR-85 and determined the driver was attempting to smuggle a family unit, to include a 2-year-old child. Fortunately, everyone was safely taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/7vOANnccpy — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) July 3, 2022

Ajo Station agents stopped the red sedan on SR-85 last week. During an immigration interview, the agent identified the driver as a U.S. citizen and the family unit with a two-year-old child as foreign nationals illegally present in the U.S.

The agents arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen, and seized the handgun.

Elsewhere in the Tucson Sector, Douglas Station Border Patrol agents stopped a blue sedan for an immigration inspection on SR-80. Chief Modlin and U.S. Border Patrol Deputy Chief Matthew Hudak stopped by and observed the agents as they found two Guatemalan migrants locked inside the trunk in the summer heat.

Douglas Station agents stopped a vehicle on SR-80 and arrested a Cuban citizen smuggling two Guatemalan citizens in the trunk. #USBP Deputy Chief Matthew Hudak and I stopped at the scene, allowing him to see the great work our Tucson Sector agents perform firsthand. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/k1sY42cbhn — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) July 3, 2022

Wilcox Station agents responded to a call for assistance from Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers on SR-90. The agents conducted an immigration interview and found four Mexican migrants being smuggled.

Another firearm seized from a human smuggler. Willcox Station agents assisted @Arizona_DPS with a vehicle stop on SR-90 and arrested two U.S. citizens smuggling four Mexican citizens. The firearm was seized from the center console. The driver faces criminal charges. #GreatJob pic.twitter.com/ZI4U66zr97 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) July 2, 2022

Police arrested two U.S. citizens in connection to the smuggling incident During a search of the vehicle, a small handgun was found in the center console.