Unconscious Migrant Rescued in Remote West Texas Desert near Border

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents continue to find migrants near death from heat exposure. Agents put their own lives in danger to carry out rescues of migrants who illegally cross the border into the desolate region.

Sierra Blanca Station agents received a report of a migrant who fell unconscious after being exposed to the heat of the Texas summer. Agents responded to the scene and began immediate life-saving treatments, according to a tweet from Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin.

The treatment from the EMT-trained agent stabilized the migrant. Due to the remoteness of the location, agents carried the man for a half mile through rugged terrain and dense brush to the agents' vehicles and was transported to an awaiting Hudspeth County Ambulance.

The treatment from the EMT-trained agent stabilized the migrant. Due to the remoteness of the location, agents carried the man for a half mile through rugged terrain and dense brush, McGoffin reported. An awaiting ambulance from Hudspeth County, Texas, transported the migrant to an area hospital.

“Another life was saved due to the knowledge and quick response from agents,” the Big Bend Sector chief stated.

McGoffin reported that agents in his sector rescued approximately 150 migrants in distress during the past three months — 380 for the current fiscal year.

“The preservation of human life is of the utmost importance to the agents throughout the United States Border Patrol,” Chief McGoffin stated. “Here at Big Bend Sector, we are proud of the men and women who engage in life-saving measures on a daily basis regardless of the circumstances.”

A report published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection reveals Border Patrol agents rescued a record-setting 14,278 migrants from October 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022. The number of rescues greatly exceeds the total of 12,833 migrant rescues in FY21. Four months remain in the current fiscal year.