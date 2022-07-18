Arms Smuggler Busted near Border in Texas with 15 Firearms Headed to Mexico

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with state and other federal agencies to stop a shipment of weapons to Mexico. The smugglers used an SUV to move at least 15 firearms out of Texas.

“Not only do we prevent illicit narcotics & persons from entering the US, we also stop money & firearms from cartels,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens wrote in a tweet reporting the failed smuggling attempt.

A Del Rio Sector specialized intelligence team worked w/ state & federal agencies interdicting a SUV attempting to illegally transport over 15 firearms to Mexico. Not only do we prevent illicit narcotics & persons from entering the US, we also stop money & firearms from cartels. pic.twitter.com/IOozAKVfzi — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) July 16, 2022

A specialized intelligence team partnered with state and other federal agencies to locate an SUV. The interdiction team located the SUV and found more than 15 firearms. The weapons included a handgun and multiple shotguns.

Chief Owens also reported that agents, along with law enforcement partners worked together to disrupt 47 human smuggling attempts in vehicles. He added that agents arrested 266 subjects and seized four firearms carried by the human smugglers.

During the month of June, Del Rio Sector agents led the nation in migrant apprehensions. Agents in this normally slow sector apprehended 45,225 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. This represents more than 1,500 migrants per day.

During the first three quarters of Fiscal Year 22, which began on October 1, 2021, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 326,000 migrants — a 119 percent increase over FY21’s record-setting apprehension of 149,062 migrants.