Missouri Police Officer Shot, Killed During Traffic Stop

A North Kansas City, Missouri, police officer died Tuesday morning after being shot during a traffic stop. The gunman allegedly opened fire shortly after the officer initiated a traffic stop for an expired temporary paper license plate.

North Kansas City Polie Officer Daniel Vasquez initiated a traffic stop on an older model Ford Taurus at about 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, according to KMBC ABC9. An as yet unidentified gunman allegedly opened fire, seriously injuring Officer Vasquez. The officer later died at an area hospital from his wounds.

Missouri Highway Patrol officials said the driver of the Taurus exited his vehicle and began firing at Officer Vasquez, Fox4KC reported. Officials identified the alleged shooter as a white male with brown hair.

Clay County Sheriff Will Akin told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday that an ambulance transported Vasquez to the University of Kansas Health System hospital in Kansas City, Kansas for life-threatening injuries, the Kansas City Star reported. Vasquez died from his wounds at about four hours later.

North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman called Vasquez a “shining star” for his department, the Star reported. Vasquez is the first North Kansas City police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Officer Vasquez joined the department as a recruit officer in January 2021 and was promoted to full officer status after graduating from an area police academy in July 2021.

North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong expressed his support for his officers in an emotional statement on Tuesday.

“Every day, our officers put their lives on the line to protect and serve our community and today one of them was hurt doing just that,” the mayor stated. “The North Kansas City community’s hearts are with the officer and his family. It’s just a sad day for North Kansas City.”

The alleged shooter fled the scene and later turned himself in to authorities somewhere north of the river in Northland in Kansas City, Missouri. The shooter is being held pending charges related to the murder of Officer Vasquez.

Officer Vasquez is the 142nd officer to die in the line of duty this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. He is the 35th officer to die from hostile gunfire.