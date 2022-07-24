1,600 Previously Convicted Criminals Caught Crossing into Single Texas Border Sector This Year

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials sounded the alarm after reporting the apprehension of more than 1,600 previously convicted criminal migrants who illegally entered the U.S. during the current fiscal year. The news comes after the arrest on back-to-back days of deported sex offenders.

“Thanks to agents in the Del Rio Sector, these two criminals won’t be on our streets,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted. “This is why we need our agents on patrol. This is our mission.”

The chief reported his agents apprehended two more criminal aliens on back-to-back days in July.

Brackettville Station agents arrested one of those, 61-year-old Jose Francisco Perdomo-Amador, a Honduran national, on July 12as he attempted to sneak past an interior checkpoint. During a records check, the agents discovered that a Dallas, Texas, court convicted the Honduran man in October 2017 for sexual assault. After being sentenced to a two-year prison term, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers deported him back to Honduras in 2021.

The following day, Carrizo Springs Station agents arrested a Guatemalan migrant who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas with a group of four other migrants. During processing, agents conducted a background investigation and found that a court in Orange County, Florida, convicted the man, Henry Oroxco-Miranda, 42, for lewd and lascivious sexual battery upon the elderly/disabled. The court sentenced him to four years in state prison. ICE officers deported him in 2015.

Del Rio Sector officials report that since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2022 (October 1, 2021), agents arrested more than 1,651 criminal aliens who illegally re-entered the United States.

Migrants who re-enter the U.S. illegally after removal can be charged with a federal felony that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The historically quiet Del Rio Sector jumped into first place as the busiest of the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors in June, Breitbart Texas reported. Del Rio agents 45,225 migrants in June — an increase of more than 47 percent over one year ago. More than three-quarters of those apprehended in June were single adults — up nearly 68 percent over last year.

The sector accounted for 326,177 of the more than 1.6 million migrants apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year.