Armed Human Smuggler Arrested in Arizona with Six Migrants near Border

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents encountered an armed smuggler as he attempted to move a group of six migrants into the U.S. interior.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem tweeted photos from a failed human smuggling attempt near Quartzite, Arizona, last week. Agents interdicted the smuggler’s vehicle and found six migrants inside the vehicle.

Yuma Sector agents assigned to the Blythe Station intercepted a human smuggling attempt Monday night near Quartzite, AZ. Beyond the six migrants, agents located a loaded handgun in the vehicle. All subjects were arrested and transported to the Blythe Station for processing. #USBP pic.twitter.com/wcp9wl93bT — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) July 21, 2022

During a search of the vehicle, the agents found a loaded pistol in the center console, the chief reported.

The Blythe Station Border Patrol agents arrested the migrants and the alleged human smuggler and transported them to the station for processing.

The introduction of firearms into the human smuggling industry increases the danger for Border Patrol agents and the smugglers themselves.

In the neighboring Tucson Sector, Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin reported the arrest of a U.S. citizen driver with a group of five migrants. A search of that vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded pistol and a small quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, Breitbart Texas reported.

Tucson Station agents responded to Sasabe, AZ, after border camera operators spotted suspected criminal activity. Two U.S. citizens were arrested for attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens. A loaded firearm was seized along with a small amount of meth and fentanyl. #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/CXEm7P6arl — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) July 24, 2022

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.