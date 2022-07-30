Injured Migrant Rescued in Arizona Border Mountains After Abandoned by Smugglers

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant with a leg injury. Human smugglers abandoned the migrant after his injury.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted an image of a migrant with a severe leg injury being rescued by Border Patrol agents. The agents found the migrant after human smugglers left him to die following his leg injury.

The agents provided medical aid to the migrant and loaded him into a basked for transportation to a local hospital.

“Migrants face many dangers while crossing the border illegally. This includes being abandoned by the smuggler if they suffer an injury,” Chief Modlin warned.

Last month, agents carried out a similar rescue following a report of a migrant with a leg injury. Agents from the Brian A. Terry Border Patrol Station in southeast Arizona provided assistance to the Mexican national and transported the person to an awaiting helicopter crew, Breitbart Texas reported.

Brian A. Terry Station agents responded to a 911 call and located a Mexican citizen with a severe leg injury.#USBP agents frequently conduct lifesaving efforts. Since Oct. 2021, #SouthwestBorder agents have performed over 14k rescues. #CBP statistics: https://t.co/KYZ14mi26E pic.twitter.com/OEKFndITw8 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) June 26, 2022

Rescues of migrants by Border Patrol agents along the southwest border with Mexico have already exceeded last year’s record-setting 12,833 rescues. With three months to go, agents in the nine southwest border sectors rescued 18,897 migrants — an increase of nearly 32 percent.

