Migrant Woman Rescued in Arizona Desert Mountains near Border

Tucson Sector agents rescued a migrant woman who became lost in the mountains near the Arizona border with Mexico. Elsewhere in the sector, agents apprehended two human smugglers and four migrants following a pursuit.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo of a migrant woman rescued by Border Patrol after she became distressed from the heat and lack of water. Guatemalan consulate officials coordinated with Border Patrol officials to guide an Air and Marine Operations helicopter crew and Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents to the 42-year-old woman’s location.

Tucson Sector coordinated with the Guatemalan Consulate to locate a distressed migrant.@CBPAMO assisted BORSTAR agents with the #rescue of the 42-year-old woman. Since Oct. 2021, #SouthwestBorder agents have performed over 16k rescues. @CBP statistics: https://t.co/KYZ14mi26E pic.twitter.com/MOOcQWvpJY — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 1, 2022

The rescue of the migrant woman is one of more than 16,000 rescues carried out by Border Patrol agents along the southwest border with Mexico.

Elsewhere in the sector, agents arrested two U.S. citizens for their alleged role in a failed human smuggling incident. The smugglers reportedly fled from Tohono Oodham police officers after an attempted traffic stop on SR-86.

Two U.S. citizens face criminal charges after fleeing from Tucson Sector agents and #TohonoOodhamPD. The tandem vehicles fled when agents attempted a #VehicleStop on SR-86. Driving erratically with no regard for safety, they were later arrested along with four migrants. pic.twitter.com/JH5IUavKcP — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 1, 2022

Chief Modlin reported the smuggler drove erratically with no regard for the safety of others on the roadway. The agents arrested the two alleged smugglers and four migrants.