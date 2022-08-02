Migrant Woman Rescued in Arizona Desert Mountains near Border

Tucson Sector agents rescued a Guatemalan woman who became lost in the mountains near the border in Arizona. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector
Bob Price

Tucson Sector agents rescued a migrant woman who became lost in the mountains near the Arizona border with Mexico. Elsewhere in the sector, agents apprehended two human smugglers and four migrants following a pursuit.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo of a migrant woman rescued by Border Patrol after she became distressed from the heat and lack of water. Guatemalan consulate officials coordinated with Border Patrol officials to guide an Air and Marine Operations helicopter crew and Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents to the 42-year-old woman’s location.

The rescue of the migrant woman is one of more than 16,000 rescues carried out by Border Patrol agents along the southwest border with Mexico.

Elsewhere in the sector, agents arrested two U.S. citizens for their alleged role in a failed human smuggling incident. The smugglers reportedly fled from Tohono Oodham police officers after an attempted traffic stop on SR-86.

Chief Modlin reported the smuggler drove erratically with no regard for the safety of others on the roadway. The agents arrested the two alleged smugglers and four migrants.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

