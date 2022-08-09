Mexican Army Seizes Airplane from South America Carrying Cocaine

Mexican authorities seized an airplane flown from South America with bundles of cocaine onboard. The plane landed in a southern jungle area.

The seizure took place over the weekend in the southern state of Chiapas, where authorities spotted on the radar a light aircraft moving in from South America, Mexico’s Army revealed. Soldiers sent out two airplanes and two helicopters to locate the small aircraft.

The airplane landed in a clandestine airstrip 20 miles southeast of Mastepec, Chiapas. As forces moved in to intercept, men gathered on the airstrip fled by leaving the drugs behind.

Soldiers found six large bundles of cocaine with an approximate weight of 300 pounds.

A search of the tail number on the plane references a Colorado-based company, however, the aircraft does not appear to have had any flights in the past month and could be stolen.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “L.P Contreras” from Mexico City.