Mexico’s Former Attorney General Arrested Following Student Massacre Investigation

Mexican authorities arrested the country’s former top prosecutor in connection with the investigation and coverup of a massacre of 43 education students. The murders allegedly took place at the hands of cartel gunmen and corrupt cops.

On Friday afternoon, Mexican federal authorities with the help of Mexico’s Navy, arrested Jesus Murillo Karam, the former Attorney General for Mexico on the charges of torture, forced disappearances, and crimes against the administration of justice, a statement from the country’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) revealed.

#FGRInforma | La #FGR, cumplimentó orden de aprehensión en contra Jesús “M”, por la probable comisión de los delitos de desaparición forzada, tortura y contra la administración de justicia, en el caso Ayotzinapa. ➡️ https://t.co/UEaTUCsvZe — FGR México (@FGRMexico) August 19, 2022

The arrest took place at Murillo Karam’s home on Friday afternoon. In the statement, the FGR revealed that after notifying him of the arrest warrant. He did not resist and collaborated with authorities as they transferred him to the agency headquarters.

Impresionante imagen de Jesús Murillo Karam camino a la Fiscalía. Si se acoge al criterio oportunidad, el ex procurador, ex gobernador, ex senador, ex hombre fuerte de Hidalgo puede abrir las compuertas del infierno que constituyó la noche de Iguala. pic.twitter.com/b4S9mdb6WL — Jenaro Villamil (@jenarovillamil) August 19, 2022

The arrest comes just one day after Mexico’s Undersecretary for Human Rights Alejandro Encinas issued a preliminary report from the Commission for Truth and Access to Justice on the Ayotzinapa Case. In the report, Encinas called the case a “State Crime” that was carried out by the highest officials under the previous presidential administration. Encinas claimed that government officials at the federal and state level carried out ommissions, were negligent, and altered evidence, facts, and circumstances to push a false narrative of events that became known as the “Historical Truth.”

As Breitbart Texas reported, in 2014, 43 education students from Ayotzinapa took buses on their way to a protest and were never heard from again. At the time, Murillo Karam claimed that the students had been taken by police officers and turned over to cartel members. The cartel members then killed the students and incinerated their remains in a landfill near the town of Cocula. Since then, the version of events was disputed by international forensic experts, and claims of torture surrounded the investigation into the case.

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made solving the Ayotzinapa Case one of the main crusades of his administration.

