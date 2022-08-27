Migrant Infant, Toddler Left to Die in Arizona Desert by Cartel Smugglers, Say Feds

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents rescued an infant and a toddler after human smugglers abandoned them in the desert. Authorities said the smugglers left the babies in the desert to die.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a report revealing that agents had to provide emergency medical care to an infant and a toddler left to die in the Sonoran Desert mountains to die.

The children were 4 months and 18 months old. Agents found the infant was unresponsive; thankfully, we were able to revive her and avert tragedy. The heartlessness of smugglers cannot be underestimated. 2/ — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 26, 2022

“Yesterday smugglers left an infant and a toddler in the Sonoran Desert to die,” Chief Modlin stated. “This is cruelty. And it is gut-wrenching.”

Agents found the children in the Sonoran Desert after smugglers left them behind. Modlin reported the babies were ages four months and 18 months.

When agents arrived, the infant was unresponsive, the sector chief stated. Agents provided emergency medical care and revived the little girl.

“The heartlessness of smugglers cannot be underestimated.,” he stated.

The rescue of the two abandoned babies comes shortly after three children drowned in the Rio Grande in Texas, Breitbart Texas reported. A toddler and a five-year-old drowned on Monday during border crossing incidents in Eagle Pass and El Paso.

So That Others May Live! The #BORSTAR motto! #ElPaso & BORSTAR agents work together to save a family from drowning. With recent rainstorms in the region & currents of the Rio Grande River running rampant, El Paso Sector agents have been extremely busy saving lives. @cbp pic.twitter.com/srvb8CnBb6 — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) August 23, 2022

The three-month-old brother of the toddler who died in the Eagle Pass incident died a few days after the crossing incident. The parents of all three children survived the crossings.

Border Network for Human Rights founder and executive director Fernando Garcia said the El Paso drownings followed the drowning deaths of 20 other migrants in June and July — just in El Paso, the New York Post reported.

What you don’t see is an outcry in America — why do children have to die?” Garcia told the newspaper.

Arizona Border Patrol officials did not disclose the nationality of the two abandoned babies or any information about the parents.

