Antifa Armed with AR-15s Guard ‘Kid Friendly’ Drag Show in Texas

Masked Antifa members armed with AR-15 rifles and handguns showed up to guard what was billed as a “kid-friendly” drag show at a North Texas distillery. Reports indicate the show contained partial nudity and sexualized minors.

BlazeTV producer Kris Cruz tweeted photos of a group of mask-wearing Antifa members standing guard with AR-15 rifles at a “kid-friendly” drag sow in Roanoke, Texas. Cruz reported at least nine of the members carrying AR-15s.

Cruz and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales tweeted photos showing alleged Antifa members posted in sniper positions near the event’s location.

Sara & I will talk tomorrow about how #Antifa was placed very strategic during the “kid friendly” drag show in @CityofRoanokeTX Yes, #Antifa was armed like snipers on the 3rd floor of the parking garage. @TaylerUSA will confirm the sighting. @BlazeTV @theblaze @WatchChad pic.twitter.com/SVyY86d4i8 — Kris Cruz (@realKrisCruz) August 29, 2022

The Anderson Distillery and Grill hosted a “Barrel Babes Drag Brunch” on Sunday afternoon, according to their Facebook post.

Sara Gonzales and journalist Tayler Hansen tweeted a video from the event showing the drag show taking place in the presence of more than 20 very young children.

Another Child Drag Show was hosted in Texas, this time in @CityofRoanokeTX— Over 20 children were in attendance and multiple teachers. Here’s a recap of the event: [WARNING] Vulgarity, Sexualization of Minors, and Partial Nudity. pic.twitter.com/BObkygDxrX — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) August 29, 2022

Independent journalist Andy Ngo tweeted a report stating the Armed Antifa members are part of the local chapter of the John Brown Gun Club. He identified the group as an Antifa militia linked to domestic terrorism.

Today a group of armed #Antifa members came to Roanoke, TX to support a drag queen event. The local chapter of the John Brown Gun Club, an #Antifa militia linked to domestic terrorism, led the call to direct action. It is headed by Christopher Guillott & Garrett Lee. pic.twitter.com/TC1uAG7Hl8 — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) August 28, 2022

The gun club mobilized in response to a call from Protect Texas Kids to hold a “pop-up protest” outside the distillery, the Post Millennial reported.

Same mother seen outside the venue with her son, hanging all over him and trying to kiss him while he pulls away. Sickening. pic.twitter.com/YHq0UeUdIs — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) August 29, 2022

One woman driving away from the event began arguing with the protesters. She bared her breasts while driving away from the “family-friendly” event, Sara Gonzales tweeted.

Local police allegedly did not respond to calls for assistance from protesters, the news outlet reported.