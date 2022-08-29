Antifa Armed with AR-15s Guard ‘Kid Friendly’ Drag Show in Texas

Anderson Distillery "Kid-Friendly" drag show in Roanoke, Texas. (Video Screenshot/Tayler Hansen)
Video Screenshot/Tayler Hansen
Bob Price

Masked Antifa members armed with AR-15 rifles and handguns showed up to guard what was billed as a “kid-friendly” drag show at a North Texas distillery. Reports indicate the show contained partial nudity and sexualized minors.

BlazeTV producer Kris Cruz tweeted photos of a group of mask-wearing Antifa members standing guard with AR-15 rifles at a “kid-friendly” drag sow in Roanoke, Texas. Cruz reported at least nine of the members carrying AR-15s.

Cruz and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales tweeted photos showing alleged Antifa members posted in sniper positions near the event’s location.

The Anderson Distillery and Grill hosted a “Barrel Babes Drag Brunch” on Sunday afternoon, according to their Facebook post.

Anderson Distillery and Grill

Anderson Distillery and Grill  — via Facebook

Sara Gonzales and journalist Tayler Hansen tweeted a video from the event showing the drag show taking place in the presence of more than 20 very young children.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo tweeted a report stating the Armed Antifa members are part of the local chapter of the John Brown Gun Club. He identified the group as an Antifa militia linked to domestic terrorism.

The gun club mobilized in response to a call from Protect Texas Kids to hold a “pop-up protest” outside the distillery, the Post Millennial reported.

One woman driving away from the event began arguing with the protesters. She bared her breasts while driving away from the “family-friendly” event, Sara Gonzales tweeted.

Local police allegedly did not respond to calls for assistance from protesters, the news outlet reported.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.