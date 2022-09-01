EXCLUSIVE: Migrants Swept Away by Swollen Texas Border River, Say Crossers

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Migrants crossing the rain-swollen Rio Grande report that several members of their group were swept away during an attempted crossing Thursday. Border Patrol agents are performing a search and rescue operation.

Members of a group of about 50 migrants who illegally crossed the Rio Grande into Texas on Thursday reported that several people from their group were swept away from the group by the swiftly moving currents. It is not clear how many migrants may be lost in the river.

The migrants reported those swept away were mostly women and children.

The 50 migrants crossed the border approximately three miles south of the Camino Real International Bridge, an official operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart Texas.

The migrants reportedly said they were chased into the dangerous waters as Mexican immigration officers attempted to stop them from crossing.

Border Patrol officials are organizing a search and rescue operation. It is not clear at this time, what resources may be available for the SAR operation as many agents are occupied with managing the overcrowded detention facility in Eagle Pass.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials for additional information about how many migrants may be missing and what is being done to rescue or recover those who were allegedly swept away by the river currents.

Approximately 1,855 migrants crossed the Rio Grande into the Del Rio Sector per day last week, according to a report from Del Rio Sector Executive Officer for Law Enforcement Operations Victor H. Cardenas published by Breitbart on Thursday.

Over the weekend, more than 5,000 migrants were apprehended after illegally crossing the river. This left more than 1,900 in detention on Monday — this exceeds their legal capacity to hold migrants in these facilities.

He added that the current detention rate impacts “our ability to deploy out to the field and gain operational advantages on our nation’s borders.” It also limits the resources available for rescue and recovery assets during a potential mass casualty incident such as migrants being swept away from a group crossing.

