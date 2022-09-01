13K Migrants Apprehended in One Week in Single Texas Border Sector

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials report the apprehension of just under 13,000 migrants during a recent seven-day period. They arrested more than 5,000 over the weekend.

Del Rio Sector Executive Officer for Law Enforcement Operations Victor H. Cardenas reported his agents more than 5,000 migrants over the weekend in a weekend recap video tweeted by Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens. Over the last seven days, agents averaged 1,855 migrants per day — 12,985 for the week.

Del Rio Sector Weekend Recap pic.twitter.com/oViXmJZw7d — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) August 31, 2022

Part of the apprehensions came from seven large migrant groups who crossed near Eagle Pass, Texas. Border Patrol officials define a large group as 100 or more migrants in a single crossing. One of the seven large groups consisted of 270 migrants, Cardenas reported.

The Del Rio Sector accounts for more than 60 percent of all large migrant group crossings.

Cardenas stated the Del Rio Sector had more than 1,900 migrants in their detention facility — well beyond capacity. He added that the current detention rate impacts “our ability to deploy out to the field and gain operational advantages on our nation’s borders.”

Agents also interdicted 36 human smuggling loads that resulted in the apprehension of 213 migrants, the weekend update revealed. The agents also rescued 13 migrants over the weekend. Unfortunately, the agents also recovered the bodies of two migrants who died from exposure to the elements.

Another predator behind bars! Agents from the Brackettville Station arrested a man with a previous conviction for sexual assault of a child. We remain the frontline of defense and work hard to detect, arrest, and identify anyone attempting to illegally enter this great nation. pic.twitter.com/F21A5rza0J — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) August 31, 2022

The agents also arrested two criminal aliens. One of these had a previous conviction for sexual assault of a child.