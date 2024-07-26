Fact Check: Jennifer Aniston Falsely Claims JD Vance Wants to Ban IVF

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has jumped in to the election fray, positioning herself as the patron saint of childless cat ladies everywhere after the mainstream news media dug up Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance’s long-ago comment about Kamala Harris.

But in so doing, the Hollywood star also ended up spreading fake news about Vance’s position on IVF.

In her defense of cat ladies, Jennifer Aniston erroneously claimed that JD Vance wanted to take away womens’ access to in vitro fertilization.

“All I can say is … Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day,” Aniston wrote on Instagram. “I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

However, Vance voiced his support for IVF in a February interview with local NBC affiliate WCMH-TV, during which he said he, Trump, and “pretty much every Republican that I know is pro-fertility treatments.”

“My view is babies are good, families are good,” Vance said. “And I want there to be as much access to fertility treatment as possible. And I think 99 percent of people agree with me, Democrat, Republican, or in the middle.”

The Washington Examiner was the first to correct Aniston’s false claim about Vance.

As Breitbart News reported, Jennifer Aniston has publicly spoken about her difficulties conceiving a child naturally while she was married to actor Brad Pitt, adding that she wishes someone had told her to freeze her eggs when she was younger.

