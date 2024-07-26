The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reportedly confirmed that former President Donald Trump had been “struck” by a “bullet” at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Fox News’s Bret Baier wrote in a post on X that the FBI had reportedly clarified Trump had been struck by a bullet “whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces.”

The statement from the agency comes after FBI Director Christopher Wray informed lawmakers that there was “some doubt” surrounding whether the former president had been hit by “a bullet or shrapnel.”

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” the statement from the agency said.

FBI Statement out this hour — attributable to the agency and not a specific person:

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle.” — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) July 26, 2024

In Wray’s statement to lawmakers he said, “With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear.”

Trump was shot by “a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from the rooftop of a nearby building with a direct line of sight of the former president.

Wray’s statement to lawmakers led to outlets such as Newsweek releasing an article that had been titled, “Donald Trump Might Not Have Been Shot After All,” suggesting Trump had only been hit with part of a bullet.

On Friday, the article was updated with a new title after facing backlash, “Donald Trump May Not Have Been Hit by Bullet, FBI Director Says.”

“I assume that’s the best apology that we’ll get from Director Wray, but it is fully accepted,” Trump wrote in a statement on Truth Social.

Breitbart News reached out to the FBI for a statement but did not receive a response by the time of publication.