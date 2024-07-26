Kamala Harris Mocked for ‘Cringy,’ ‘Grotesque’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Appearance

Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked hard Thursday after video of her appearance in a get-out-the-vot-themed episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars went viral, and in which she claimed that “our rights and freedoms under attack.”

“Each day, we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride,,” the 59-year-old vice president said in the video.

“So as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember, no one is alone,” Harris added. The episode was taped before Harris jumped into the race to replace Joe Biden as the Democrat nominee for president.

The Veep was joined on screen by LGBTQ activists and RuPaul veterans Michelle Visage and Jamal Sims, *NSYNC singer Lance Bass, Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones and American Horror Story actor Cheyenne Jackson.

At one point, after comedienne Jones barks out “You betta vote,” Harris breaks out into one of her infamous cackling fits.

Certainly the video got a lot of love from gay supporters, but the video also drew a lot of ridicule.

She knows her audience,” one X user snarkily wrote.

she knows her audience — ⋆ ᵀᴬᴱ ⋆ (@hardtingz) July 25, 2024

“Okay groomer,” said another.

Okay groomer. — AZ Red Scorpion (@azredscorpion) July 26, 2024

Yet another insisted that the video “might have broken the cringe o meter.”

This might have broken the cringe o meter … Donald Trump is gonna beat Woke Kamala Harris in a landslide! pic.twitter.com/ZwOjaWy9pA — El Trumpo Mexicano (@TrumpoMexicano) July 26, 2024

Many others agreed that the video was a bad idea:

Political pandering, propaganda & identity politics, YAY! ‍♀️ — kirsten (@theepeanutleigh) July 25, 2024

Kamala, queen of the gaffe

She of the weird cacking laugh

Her life is a binge

Of absolute cringe

No wheat, but a whole lot of chaff. — John Leahy (@johnleahy66) July 26, 2024

Harris has had her problematic brushes with drag queens before. In March a man she invited to the White House to celebrate gay pride month was accused of multiple sexual assaults.

Darius Pierce, who performs drag as “Shangela,” was accused of sexual assault by five people in incidents going back to 2019.

The company you keep…. Drag queen who campaigns with Kamala Harris charged with four sexual assaults with penetration or intent pic.twitter.com/7wXvHdMoCl — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) March 19, 2024

Pierce refuted the allegations and called them “false.”

