Former President Donald Trump blasted FBI Director Christopher Wray after he told lawmakers this week there was “some question” on whether Trump was hit with “a bullet or shrapnel” on July 13, setting the record straight.

The establishment media went wild after Wray told lawmakers, “With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear.” Newsweek was among those who took the statement and ran with it, writing in a tweet, “Donald Trump might not have been shot after all.”

WATCH — Rep. Chip Roy on Investigating the Trump Assassination Attempt at YAF National Conservative Student Conference:

Trump set the record straight, yet again, on Thursday night.

“FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively ‘uneventful’ — Wrong!” he exclaimed.

“That’s why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels,” Trump continued, blasting Wray for focusing on “destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments — with zero retribution.”

“No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard,” Trump said. “There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a ‘bullet wound to the ear,’ and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!”

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins also explained that it would not matter either way:

For those of you who care about the meaning of the word, “shrapnel” is a piece of a bullet or, when on a battlefield, of the ordnance or other weapon deployed to kill or maim an enemy. Merriam-Webster defines “shrapnel” as 1) “a projectile that consists of a case provided with a powder charge and a large number of usually lead balls and that is exploded in flight” and 2) “bomb, mine, or shell fragments.”

In other words, Trump was shot regardless of whether he was hit by an intact bullet or by pieces of that bullet, i.e., shrapnel.

WATCH — Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd After Assassination Attempt:

C-SPAN

That aside, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), a former White House doctor for 14 years, released a memo on Friday, providing an update on Trump’s health, reminding Americans that one of the bullets fired on July 13 struck Trump’s right ear.

Jackson said he reviewed Trump’s medical records from Butler Memorial Hospital — where he was initially treated — for a “Gunshot Wound to the Right Ear.”

“Having served as an Emergency Medicine physician for over 20 years in the United States Navy, including as a combat physician on the battlefield in Iraq, I have treated many gunshot wounds in my career” he said. “Based on my direct observations of the injury, my relevant clinical background, and my significant experience evaluating and treating patients with similar wounds, I completely concur with the initial assessment and treatment provided by the doctors and nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital on the day of the shooting.”

Jackson went further, addressing Wray’s statement by adding that there is “absolutely evidence that it was anything other than a bullet.”

“Congress should correct the record as confirmed by both the hospital and myself,” he said. “Director Wray is wrong and inappropriate to suggest anything else.”