‘We Can’t Be Bought’: Black Voters Slam Democrats at Michigan Trump Rally

Black voters who attended Donald Trump’s rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, last weekend said that the former president “is for everybody” and that their beliefs are based on “morals,” not “skin color.”

Speaking with Fox News reporters at Trump’s first campaign rally since the assassination attempt against him in Pennsylvania, Anthony from Kalamazoo said Democrats “take us for granted.”

“When we speak, they don’t listen,” he added.

While Biden won 87 percent of the black vote in 2020 compared to Trump’s 12 percent, the Democrats’ hold on minority voters has been slipping.

A recent CBS News/YouGov poll revealed that Biden’s support among black voters had dropped to 75 percent and Trump’s had risen to 24 percent:

🇺🇲 2024 GE: CBS News/YouGov Trump: 50% [=]

Biden: 49% [=] [+/- change vs June 5-7]

Crosstabs

• Age 18-29: Biden 61-38%

• Age 30-44: Trump 50-49%

• Age 45-64: Trump 53-47%

• Age 65+: Trump 55-45%

• Independents: Biden 50-49%

• White: Trump 57-43%

• Black: Biden… pic.twitter.com/UXdryH1LCq — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 23, 2024

A June Ipsos poll also found that just 38 percent of black respondents believed that Biden’s policies have done anything to help black people.

Now that Biden has dropped out of the race in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris, politicos are wondering if she will take back some of that black support from Trump.

“Not all of us think of ourselves in relation to our skin color,” Jermaine from Detroit told Fox News. “This is really about values and morals and how you see the world.”

Henry, of Battle Creek, voiced his irritation at the left treating black people differently.

“No person is special because of their race,” he told the outlet. “You don’t have to treat us like we’re a brand-new creature, OK? Trying to make me think that I deserve more than somebody else, I’ve been mistreated more than others. No. We’re just normal people.”

Another black voter, Austin, said that people and businesses did better financially under Trump.

“It doesn’t matter how they look. It doesn’t matter where they come from. Everybody wants to succeed,” he argued. “They want a chance at that American future … and if the conservative movement shows them that that’s where they’re going to find that success, then guess where they’re going to go?”

According to Martin from Grandville, the Democrats have taken the black vote for granted.

“The black vote has long stood with the Democratic Party… and I feel like they have taken that for granted and they haven’t done much with it,” he told the Fox reporter. “We can’t be bought with socialist agendas. We are smart, and we’re able.”

Yet another man complained that Democrats “don’t come to the hood and see what’s going on” there.

Chris from Detroit said Democrats “think that we’re all broke.”

“They think that we need handouts. And it’s just not like that. We’re hardworking people,” he said. “They don’t have black voters if they don’t have any broke black voters.”

“Trump is for everybody,” Chris added.