NYC Mayor’s Office Tours Texas Border Section Where 13 Migrants Drowned

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A delegation of officials from New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office visited Tuesday to get a first-hand look at the border crisis. The visit follows the arrival of approximately 1,900 migrants in the Big Apple on Texas-funded buses. The visit follows days after 13 migrants drowned in the vicinity of the tour.

An official operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart Texas that a delegation from the New York City mayor’s office came to tour a soft-sided detention facility as well. Del Rio Sector officials guided the visits.

Governor Abbott’s spokesperson Renae Eze responded to the visit, telling Breitbart Texas, “Governor Abbott’s invitation is still open for Mayor Adams to come visit our southern border and see firsthand the devastating impacts of the Biden-made crisis on border towns smaller than an NYC borough—instead of sending his staffers on a secret trip to Texas.”

The tour comes after Texas transported approximately 1,900 migrants from the Del Rio Sector to New York. The first bus from Texas arrived on August 5, Breitbart News reported. During the time it took for the 1,900 to reach New York, more than 52,000 arrived just in the Del Rio Sector.

On August 8, the New York City Mayor called Gov. Abbott’s transportation of migrants in air-conditioned buses “horrific.”

“This is horrific, when you think about what the governor is doing,” Mayor Adams said in an article by Breitbart News reporter Hannah Bleau. “It is unimaginable what the governor of Texas has done, when you think about this country, a country that has always been open to those who were fleeing persecution.”

Prior to the visit, 13 migrants drowned last week while crossing in a single group near Eagle Pass — the scene of Tuesday’s tour. Nearly 700 migrants died while or shortly after illegally crossing from Mexico in what has become a record-setting year for migrant deaths.

In August, Border Patrol agents in the five Texas-based Border Patrol sectors apprehended nearly 117,000 migrants — 52,000 of which entered the Del Rio Sector alone.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.