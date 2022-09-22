Alleged Human Smuggler Indicted for Threat to Murder Border Patrol Agent

A federal grand jury in Arizona returned a six-count indictment against an alleged human smuggler for threatening to murder a Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent. The indictment also includes charges of human smuggling and conspiracy.

On March 16, Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents followed a suspicious vehicle driven by Jesus Alberto Ibarra-Barraza, a 31-year-old man from Tucson, according to court records obtained by Breitbart Texas. The incident took place near Amado, Arizona, as agents observed the vehicle in the area several times that morning.

The suspect raced away from the agents at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. As the agents followed, the truck turned onto a dirt road. Ibarra-Barraza stopped the truck approximately 200 yards later and numerous people jumped out of the bed of the truck.

As agents began rounding up the migrants, the suspected human smuggler made a U-turn and fled the area. Other agents located the truck after it rolled over in a single-vehicle crash. Agents detained Ibarra-Barraza at the scene and called for an air ambulance to transport him to a hospital.

Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said Ibarra-Barraza verbally confronted a Border Patrol agent and threatened to kill the agents upon his release from the hospital.

Ibarra-Barraza is charged with Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for Profit, four counts of Transportation of an Illegal Alien for Profit, and one count of Threats to Murder an Employee of the United States.

If convicted on the charges, the suspected human smuggler could face up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000 per count on the indictment.