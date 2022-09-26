VIDEO: Cartel Gunmen Humiliate Off-Duty Mexican Soldier near Texas Border

A group of cartel gunmen humiliated an off-duty Mexican soldier in front of his underage son last week. The gunmen threatened the unarmed soldier, slashed his tires, and painted a penis on his face.

The case took place last week near the border city of Ciudad Mier when an off-duty soldier was driving his personal vehicle with his son and two colleagues as they encountered a cartel roadblock. The gunmen identified themselves as members of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas before they threatened the soldiers and claimed the humiliations were payback for recent armored vehicle seizures. Cell phone video of the encounter captured the moment that the gunmen paint a penis on a soldier’s face using a black marker while deflating tires.

Integrantes de los Zetas del “CDN” envían mensaje al Coronel de #CdMier humillando a un cabo del ejército mexicano @SEDENAmx en compañía de su hijo y dos militares en su camioneta particular, en represalia por los decomisos de vehículos blindados hace unos días. #Tamaulipas pic.twitter.com/OP0mvRtaUA — México Código Rojo (@MexicoRojo1) September 22, 2022

The video does not capture the rest of the encounter, however, law enforcement sources tell Breitbart Texas the soldiers were able to return to base and relayed the threats to supervisors. The CDN-Zetas also shared on social media threats against the Mexican Army.

The video humiliation comes at a time when the CDN-Los Zetas are trying to expand west into former Gulf Cartel territories. The incursions have led to a dramatic rise in violence in recent weeks.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.